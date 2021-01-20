Brexit:'We need Ian and the DUP to drop the rhetoric and the nonsense'

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA, Philip McGuigan has been Responding to Ian Paisley’s comments in last week’s paper on Brexit.

He writes:

“It was particularly galling reading and listening to Ian Paisley’s criticism on the outworking of brexit given that he and the DUP colleagues were its biggest cheerleaders.

“Brexit was always going to be an unmitigated disaster. That was particularly obviously going to be the case for businesses, farmers, the agri food sector and consumers living on the island of Ireland.

“Either Ian Paisley and the DUP were too foolish to recognise that fact, or too cavalier with their perceived influence that they didn’t care about its impact on the business community, on traders, on retail, on agriculture and on every aspect of society that have been talking up the impact that Brexit would have on the North.

“The penny may have finally dropped on Ian now, but his attempts at trying to use the Irish protocol to deflect from his and his party’s stupidly to placate his base is fooling nobody. When it comes to any damage caused by Brexit on the people of the North the blame lies fair and square at the door of the DUP and their Tory cohorts.

“They can huff and puff all they want but the reality is there in black and white. We all heard the DUP comments throughout the brexit debate. How they did not care about the implications as long as they were out of the European Union.

CHIPPY

“We all heard Sammy Wilson telling MP’s to ‘go to the chippy’ during a discussion about possible food supply issues at supermarkets.

“We all witnessed the DUP falling over themselves like idiots to charm Boris Johnston and other right wing Tories at dinners in Ballymena and elsewhere.

“We saw and heard it all. Yet throughout the four year drama of Brexit we all, except the DUP clearly, knew how it was going to end.

“We all tried to tell Ian and the DUP. We tried to tell him about the implications of Brexit and we tried to tell him not to trust the Tories.

“We tried to tell him that when it came to the bit the Tories would shaft the DUP in the interests of Southern England.

“What we need now is for Ian and the DUP to drop the rhetoric and the nonsense and work with the adults to address the teething problems with the new trading arrangements and work with others to find practical solutions for businesses and traders and that can benefit our economy.”