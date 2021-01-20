Redressing and challenging legacy of John Mitchel

NEWRY, Mourne & Down District Council, as part of their Shared History Project supported by the European Union’s Peace IV programme, are looking for interested participants to take part in a lecture & workshop series that will focus on redressing and challenging the legacy of John Mitchel.

John Mitchel was a 19th century author, journalist and leading Irish nationalist, whose writings shone a light on the horrors of the Irish famine. However, after he escaped from imprisonment, he made his way to America and became a powerful advocate for the Confederacy during the American Civil War and a vocal and ardent supporter of the slave trade.

This series of lectures and workshops will study Mitchel’s writings, explore his Irish nationalism, investigate his racist beliefs and challenge participants to redress and challenge how we may have previously viewed John Mitchel in the context of Irish history.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic this programme will be delivered online. The lecture & Workshop programme will be held on consecutive Tuesdays & Thursdays from February 23rd to March 18th at 7.30pm. Pre Booking is essential. To book your place or to seek further information on the programme please contact project facilitator, Robert Forshaw, from Footsteps NI, via email footstepsnorthernireland@gmail.com

This course is free and open to all.