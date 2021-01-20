Second teen arrested over Paradise Avenue assault on couple

Detectives investigating the report of an assault in Ballymena earlier this month have made a second arrest.

It was reported to police on 2nd January that a man and woman walking the area were punched and kicked by a group of youths in the Paradise Avenue area at around 9:50pm.

The victims were taken to hospital following the assault for treatment of injuries to their face and head.

A 15-year-old male has been arrested this morning and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

He is the second person to be arrested in connection with this incident. A 15-year-old male, who was previously arrested, was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident, which police are treating as a potential hate crime.

Detectives would ask anyone with information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1749 of 02/01/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/