Temporary Road Closure Mill Street West

Newry BID has been informed that Mill Street West, Newry will be closed to vehicular access from 25th January 2021 for approximately four weeks.

The closure is due to the ongoing work by Northstone on public realm improvements in Newry City Centre. The closure will take effect from the junction of Hill Street to The Mall junction (from JV Kellys to Louis Boyds). Any businesses that are currently open will remain open during the works.

The work involves the reconstruction of the footpaths on both sides of Mill Street making it too narrow to remain open to vehicles. The diversion route will be via O’Hagan St and The Mall.

There will still be pedestrian access.

Your Newry BID team is working closely with Council and all contractors working in the city centre to minimise disruption for businesses while improvements are made across our area.

If you have concerns about work in your area, please contact Newry BID on admin@newry.com