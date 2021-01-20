Cookstown Orange lodge steps up to help those affected by Covid pandemic

A Cookstown Orange lodge has stepped up to help those affected by Covid.

In the run up to Christmas, Montober LOL 661 played it’s part in the distribution of a number of Warm Well Connected Parcels.

This project was run by CSWAN and was aimed at reaching out to help people that are and have been acutely affected by COVID 19.

The Cookstown Lodge took to the roads a few days before Christmas to call with people in the community who would benefit under this project, taking time to talk to people, checking in to see if they were OK and giving them a pack that contained useful things that keep people warm and well connected during what is another period of lockdown.

Montober has not been shy when it come to stepping out to support the community and such projects. In June 2020, Montober stepped out to deliver PPE packs so the lodge was keen to step out once again and assist with the Warn Well Connected project.

Commenting on the completion of the project, Deputy Master Bro Mark Glasgow said: “ Montober demonstrates the core values of the Orange Order daily, such as civic duty, responsibility and charitable support for good causes.

"We as a lodge were delighted to be asked once again to assist in such a worthy project and will be ready to step out again for the next one.”