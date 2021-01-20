Councillor slams NIE decision to cut off power to nearly 80 homes in Armagh's Drumman Heights

A DECISION to cut off electricity to 77 homes in Armagh next Wednesday, January 27, has not gone down well with one city councillor.

Sinn Féin's Garath Keating has described the planned outage in the Drumman Heights area as an absolutely nonsensical decision in the current circumstances.

"When so many people are working from home at the moment and having to home school children, while many others are shielding and self-isolating in their homes, the decision to turn-off their electricity for a full day in the middle of the winter is absolutely ludicrous," he said

"At present, with many workplaces closed, schools closed and public amenities closed, together with ongoing restrictions against going to other households, there couldn’t be a more thoughtless or inconvenient time to turn off the heat, lighting and cooking amenities for those homes."

Cllr Keating says he has raised the issue with NIE but so far he has received "no satisfactory explanation" as to why the proposed work has to happen at this time.

He added, "Given the extremely challenging circumstances being faced and the current limitations on families making safe alternative arrangements, it would strike me that only work of a critical nature to the current network should be undertaken at present."

Cllr Keating called on NIE to reconsider this decision and in the interests of their customers' health and wellbeing at this difficult time to delay the works until a more appropriate time.