After epic covid battle Colin explains just how brutal the virus can be

A Ballymena man who has spent more than 50 days in hospital battling COVID-19 in ICU says he is aiming to be ‘ready to rock’ once he’s fully recovered and the pandemic is defeated.

Colin Price, a self-confessed heavy rock fanatic and familiar face to many on the live band network, was admitted to hospital last November “following an allergic reaction to an antibiotic for a chill in my kidneys”.

It later emerged he had COVID-19.

Colin (56) spent 45 days in intensive care and in a facebook video he appealed for the public to adhere to Government advice

He said: “Wise up, mask up, sanitise, social distance and stay at home unless it’s essential.”

Colin said he had commenced the process of learning to walk and talk again after leaving ICU for a mainstream ward.

VENTILATOR

In the video he says: “I have been off the ventilator now for a couple of days and things are hopefully going well.

“I had a tube in my throat which is why I sounded a wee bit funny at first. I am just after dialysis and I am really well wrapped up.

“A quick rundown - my lungs are working well though not fully recovered and it will take time, my heart is okay and liver function is 100 per cent, but unfortunately my kidneys haven’t kicked in and is the reason I am getting some dialysis.

“I have had loads of injections - I have more train tracks than an entire series of Train Spotting.

“I would like to say to those who have texted, messaged, phoned, to those who have prayed thank you very, very much. I really do appreciate it.

“People think that the power of prayer doesn’t work, I am not particularly religious, but I think I only pulled through because I knew so many people were rooting for me.

“Hopefully the tube in my nose will be out and I can start eating solid food again. I am drinking fluids.

“My motor muscles - if that is the right term - basically I have no muscle control and I am very. very weak.

“I have the strength of a six-month-old baby at the moment.

“I am in good spirits which is the main thing. I have problems with my hands which is why I am not acknowledging people’s comments.

“If you have sent it I have seen it. But I am working to get my hands sorted.

“There is talk of moving but I will walk out. I will walk out.”

But he said in spite of all the difficulties “one of the worst things was learning that my family were called in to say their goodbyes while I was in ICU”.

PROGRESS

Colin feels he is making steady progress but pulls no punches in his assessment of how hard Covid has hit his system.

After posting a picture of himself sitting up after weeks in bed, he said: “Hair's a bit mad, but you have no idea how tough it is for me to get out of bed and into a chair.

“I actually stood up five times, may not sound like much, but it takes every ounce of strength I have and leaves me wrecked.

“Physios were delighted. I'll be pleased when I recover.”