Armagh man charged with sexual assaults on child

By Donal McMahon

A COUNTY Armagh man charged with a litany of sexual assaults on a female child has been sent to Newry crown court for trial.

The 52 year old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Newry magistrates for a preliminary enquiry (PE) to be processed to elevate the case to the higher court.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges which also concern inciting a child to sexual activity and exposing himself to the child on dates from April 2014 to July 2019.

The charges highlighted that the girl was a family member.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

District judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

The defendant was released on bail with the case adjourned to the crown court on February 23 for a trial to be arranged.