Ballymena man takes up new business role

Pinnacle Growth Group has appointed Ballymena man and former Invest Northern Ireland Chief Executive Alastair Hamilton CBE as its Chair.

The group said thatMr. Hamilton had played a key role in the strategic development of Northern Ireland’s economy and ‘is synonymous with attracting major foreign direct investment together with encouraging the expansion of local companies’.

Accepting his appointment of Chair to Pinnacle Growth Group, Alastair said: “I admire the dedication and determination of local business leaders and I am passionate about the progression of home-grown businesses.

“ When I was presented with the opportunity of becoming Chair of Pinnacle Growth Group I was eager to take up the role with such an impressive and forward thinking company.

“I am looking forward to working with Robert, Scott and the Pinnacle team to contribute to the development of Pinnacle Growth Group and providing advice on their ambitious strategic plans.”

Welcoming Alastair to their board as Chair, Dr Scott King of Pinnacle Growth Group, said: “It’s an honour for Pinnacle Growth Group to welcome Alastair onto our board as Chair as he brings a wealth of experience to our business and is well respected throughout the Northern Ireland economy and beyond.

“We are excited at the prospect of furthering our growth and development with Alastair’s guidance.”

Pinnacle Growth Group provides full service consultation, training and support services for businesses across Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Republic Of Ireland.