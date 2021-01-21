Frustration for Knock Iveagh campaigners as department washes hands of responsibility

THE Friends of Knock Iveagh have expressed their disappointment at the Department for Infrastructure's stance in relation to the proposed removal of a wind turbine at the historic site, writes Barbara Boyd.

It comes after it was confirmed the department replied to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council to say it will not be intervening to remove the turbine, saying there was no reason why "it is considered appropriate" by the council to "hand the matter over to the department".

Back in November, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC) Council ruled that the turbine is having an adverse environmental impact on the integrity of the setting of the scheduled monument at Knock Iveagh and the visual amenity and landscape character of the site.

