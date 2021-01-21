Newry man faces trial on burglary charge

By Donal McMahon

A Newry man has been sent for trial on allegations of burglary with the use of a weapon.

Oliver Garvey (37) of Upper Edward Street, is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal and assault on police on June 22, 2020.

The charges concern a property on St Mary Street with the use of an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer and damage caused to a kitchen unit.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

District judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

Mr Garvey was released on £500.

The case was adjourned to Newry crown court for a trial to be arranged on February 23.