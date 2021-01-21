Borough residents urged to take the lockdown seriously and stay at home.

THE Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, Councillor Kevin Savage, has issued a joint appeal with the Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage, to urge borough residents’ to take the lockdown seriously and stay at home.

ABC Council states that in the past week there have been "grave developments in the Coronavirus pandemic", and in particular the growing strain that the Health Service across Northern Ireland is currently dealing with as it battles the third wave of this pandemic.

They said the increasing prevalence of the virus across Northern Ireland is clear, with the latest figures indicating that more than one in 10 (12%) people tested, test positive, and more alarmingly within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, this figure is currently at a rate of one in four.



