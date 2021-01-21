Councillor expresses concern at lack of consideration given to exceptional circumstances for listed buildings

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to seek a change to reasons local councils may object to a building being listed with one councillor branding the situation a “scandal”.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Council’s planning committee with members asked to consider Council’s response to a request for comment on the matter from the Department for Communities (DfC).

The DfC has asked Council to respond to its draft information guide for local councils in relation to listed buildings.

In information provided to members ahead of the committee meeting, council officers explained they are content with most of the document, except section four which concerns Council’s role in objecting to a listing or de-listing of a building.

Officers explained they view this section, as it is currently worded, as very restrictive and suggest the section should be amended to include a category that would take into account exceptional circumstances which would allow Council flexibility to support concerns raised by individual property owners in respect of any proposed listing of a property.

This point was passionately put forward by Alderman Gareth Wilson who readily admits he can get “wound up” by this situation.

“I can’t understand why they can’t take personal circumstance into account,” he said.

“This is a scandal really. You could have a plaster ceiling in the house which could break and need replaced.

“The owners of the property, if it is listed, would have to use lath and plaster which can be quite expensive rather than plaster board which they might see as a very adequate repair at a fraction of the cost.

“I think we have to challenge this idea that exceptional circumstances will not be taken into consideration. Any change has to be welcomed and we should pursue that rigorously.”

The Chair of the committee, Councillor Darren McNally said Alderman Wilson had a “valid point” and told the chamber he believed “we are all supportive of what Alderman Wilson is saying”.

Councillor Sam Nicholson proposed a response outlining this concern was submitted to the Department but expressed doubt it would be successful in bringing about a change of policy.

“At the moment, I think this wording is very open to interpretation, exceptional circumstances could be all things to anyone,” said Cllr Nicholson.

“I can see valid reason in Alderman Wilson’s concern but thinking from the Historic Environment Division’s point of view, its priority is to retain heritage.

“Therefore, I think we will probably get a reply asking us to define exceptional circumstances and I think it could, potentially, open a can of worms for the Historical Environment Division but I am more than happy to see the letter sent.”

The proposal to submit the letter to DfC calling for section four of the guidance to include a category for exceptional circumstances was seconded by Alderman Wilson.