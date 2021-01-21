Northern Ireland lockdown extended until March 5

CORONAVIRUS lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland will be extended until 5 March, it has been reported.

According to the BBC, the Northern Ireland Executive backed the proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann at its meeting on Thursday.

A review will take place on February 18, however restrictions may have to remain in place until after the Easter holidays in order to continue pushing down the 'R' number.

A paper on when schools will reopen will be brought before the Executive last week. At the moment they are not due to reopen until after half-term in February but that is likely to change.

Ministers were reviewing the lockdown which began on Boxing Day. Further details are due to be announced at the First and deputy First Ministers' press conference, which is due to begin shortly.

More to follow...