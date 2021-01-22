POLICE appeal for information after road signs in Katesbridge were vandalised with sectarian graffiti.

POLICE are appealing for information after road signs in Katesbridge were vandalised with sectarian graffiti.

Damage was caused to signs located at the Knockgorm Road/ Castlevennon Road junction sometime last weekend, with the words ‘PSNI out IRA’ scrawled in spray paint.

A spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure said staff had been assigned to clean the signs as a priority after it was reported to them on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the PSNI added: “Police received a report of criminal damage to road signs in the vicinity of the Knockgorm Road in Katesbridge on Saturday, 16 January.

“It is believed the incident occurred sometime between Friday, 15 January and the time it was reported to police.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help the PSNI with its investigation, is asked to call on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1067 16/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.