Portglenone mourns loss of a lady who was at heart of community

PEOPLE and organisations in the Portglenone area have been paying tribute to a lady who was truly at the heart of the local community.

Kathleen McAleese passed away suddenly at hospital on January 11.

Her funeral took place on January 14 with the private family burial at Portglenone Parish Graveyard.

A spokesperson for Townhill Presbyterian Church described Mrs. McAleese as ‘a dear friend’ in a message on social media platfoirm, Facebook.

The message read: “Folks it's with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of our dear friend Kathleen McAleese.

“Kathleen took unwell a few days ago and was admitted to hospital. Her condition deteriorated today and she was being prepared to be admitted to the ICU when she passed away. Please pray for Willie, Natasha and Stevie who are deeply shocked and heartbroken.

“Pray also for the family circle. 2 Corinthians 1: 3-4: Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”

Mrs. McAleese was very active in the Portglenone Community and this was reflected in the tributes paid to her efforts by local organisations.

The Community Rescue Service based in Portglenone, said: “Kathleen has been a huge support to the Community Rescue Service in Portglenone for many years.

“Working for council, Kathleen has looked after us in many ways - opening and closing up after us, lending chairs, cleaning up after us, helping with events, allowing us to rush off to a callout and Kathleen locked up after us, keeping an eye on things and most recently, in her retirement, joining our support team to help with fundraising.

“No later than the 22nd of December , Kathleen was involved in the counting of monies collected at our Portglenone and Broughshane street collections and sent a text afterwards saying she enjoyed helping so much. We were so grateful for her help. Kathleen was a lady who helped to shape and mould the Portglenone team into what it is today, and we will never forget that.

“In helping us as an organisation, Kathleen became a personal friend to so many of us so this loss is tough. There was always a wave, a hello, a laugh, a chat. A woman of community.

“Kathleen McAleese - caring, funny, committed, trustworthy, honest, fully behind us, our friend.

“Our thoughts are with Willie, Natasha, Stevie, Jack and Ajay at this incredibly difficult time.”

The community facebook platform, Photos of Portglenone, also paid a poignant tribute to the local woman.

“Kathleen was the face of Portglenone Community Centre over the last 20 years. She was there for everything from the Playgroup to the Bowling club, from the Monday club to the Youth Club. Then along came the new Marina and Camper park again Kathleen was there taking charge and looking after everything. Kathleen was always there to give a hand and help in anyway she could, many a night she came down and opened the community centre for different groups to leave or get chairs. Kathleen is a big loss to her family and the Wider Portglenone community.”

The Gig' N The Bann group also paid tribute to Kathleen’s community spirit and unstinting assistance over the years.

Mayor Peter Johnson commented: “Kathleen was a treasured former staff member of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, working for many years as Caretaker at Portglenone Community Centre and Marina, where she was a familiar and friendly face to all those who visited the facilities there. Her commitment to helping others and going above and beyond the call of duty in her role with Council, ensured those who met her held her in the highest regard. To Kathleen’s husband, William, daughter Natasha, and extended family, I send my sympathy at this difficult time.”

McALEESE - 11th January, 2021, suddenly at hospital, Kathleen, dearly loved wife of William (Willie) 29 Hiltonstown Road, Portglenone, loving mother of Natasha, dear mother-in-law of Steven, devoted grandmother of Jack and Ajay.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Air Ambulance N.I. or Cardiac Unit Royal Victoria Hospital c/o Logans Funeral Services, 12 The Diamond, Ahoghill BT42 1JZ