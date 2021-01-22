Views of former residents sought as Muckamore Inquiry gathers pace

FORMER residents of Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim have been invited to take part in the development of Terms of Reference for the Public Inquiry into allegations of abuse.

The Inquiry was announced by Health Minister Robin Swann back in September, and he charged the Patient and Client Council with the difficult task of contacting residents past and present to identify issues they wanted to see investigated.

That process moved forward this week with the placing of advertisements in the media to raise awareness - including the Guardian (see page 14).

The Council has also offered support to residents to ensure that their voices are heard.

Vivian McConvey, Chief Executive of the Patient and Client Council, siad those views were pivotal as the Inquiry gathers pace.

“It is critical to talk to former and current patients of Muckamore Abbey Hospital about what they would like the Inquiry to investigate, as this is their opportunity to shape the Terms of Reference which will be taken forward.

“The closing date for former and current residents to contribute to the shaping of the Terms of Reference for Muckamore Abbey Inquiry is 15th February 2021.” If you are a former of current patient of Muckamore Abbey Hospital and you would like to talk about your experience, please contact Eleanor Good, Client Support Officer, at 028 9536 1708 or Eleanor.Good@pcc-ni.net for more information.