Magherafelt suffering from Royal Mail limited delivery

Magherafelt suffering from Royal Mail limited delivery

Patsy McGlone MLA

AN MLA has expressed concerns after it emerged Magherafelt has been included in the Royal Mail's list of 28 UK areas suffering from limited delivery services as more of its workforce is affected by Covid-19.
Magherafelt and Maghera (BT45, BT46) joins 27 English towns that are no longer receiving regular post because of the high numbers of Royal Mail staff who are either off sick or self-isolating.
Mid-Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “While I recognise that Covid-19 has led to reduced staff numbers and online shopping has added significant pressure to Royal Mail, residents in BT45 and BT46 should receive their mail in a timely manner.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130