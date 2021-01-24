Burning bin scorched flat door in Kells - occupant unharmed

THREE occupants of a flat have emerged unharmed after an arson attempt in Kells.

Detectives investigating a ‘deliberate fire’ on Main Street say that at around 12.20pm on Saturday 23 January it was reported that a bin had been set alight and then placed up against a flat causing scorch marks to the door.

Anyone who was in the Main Street area at around the time of the incident or anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Larne CID (who are dealing with the incident) by calling 101, quoting reference 682 23/01/21.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//