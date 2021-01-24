Tim Hortons in Coleraine to open Monday morning

TIM Hortons, the iconic Canadian coffee chain, will open a new drive-thru restaurant on the Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine tomorrow morning (Monday) at 7am.

The location will offer both a warm, welcoming and comfortable restaurant, as well as a drive thru lane for everyone to enjoy Canada’s favourite coffee.

To celebrate, the brand will give away two free medium coffees for a whole year to the first customer to enter the drive-thru on opening day – a prize worth a staggering £3,100!

The restaurant will be open from 6am till 11pm seven days a week to serve its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and meals, morning, noon and night.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K, said it was an exciting time for the company.

“We’re very excited to open our fifth restaurant in Northern Ireland with this latest location in Coleraine," he said.

"Our fan base in the country is fantastic and we’re very proud to bring our great tasting products to more communities.”

The Tim Hortons brand was founded in 1964 by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player, with the first Tim Hortons in the U.K. opening its doors in Glasgow in June 2017.