EDITOR'S BLOG: Lorry trial and COVID figures fall join snow on our front page

THIS week's Ulster Gazette leads with the jail sentences handed out following the conclusion of the Essex lorry deaths trial.

Three local men – Ronan Hughes, Mo Robinson and Christopher Kennedy - were all sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison between them.

Our headline comes from a quote given following their sentencing by Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. He said that sentences handed out were “a reflection of both the serious criminality and the tragic nature of this case”.

And why he it had been an honour for him professionally to lead the investigation and secure justice for the 39 Vitnamese migrants who had lost their lives, he added: “It doesn’t change the overwhelming sense of loss and sadness that has been felt throughout by us all, by families, friends and by loved ones.

“They are in our thoughts, today and always.”

There is good news on our front page this week regarding a fall – at last – in COVID-19 rates within the ABC borough. There were 300 fewer positive tests over the previous seven days in this borough according to today's figures compared to the same time last week, and while the area's daily total is still the highest in Northern Ireland, progress is being made.

Our Deputy Editor, Richard Burden, has been speaking this week to the GPs rolling out the vaccination process in Armagh. Things seem to be progressing well on that front too, which is fantastic as everyone wants to get back to normal again. We have a two-page interview with Dr Ali Rodgers which is well worth a read.

One thing I have noticed, particularly since the start of this most recent lockdown, is that more and more of us are getting out and about for a walk. We've been asking you where you like to go for a stroll and it's no surprise that places such as Gosford Forest Park are top of the list! You can see more inside this week's Gazette.

On Sunday morning we woke up to a blanket of snow right across County Armagh and we have been inundated with your snow pictures on social media. In fact, I have never seen a response from our readers like it before with well over 700 comments on our post! Thank you to everyone who sent in their pictures. We've selected a few of them for an online gallery (we will maybe do another one this week if time allows) and there are a few inside this week's edition.

Speaking of social media, I know that there was a post doing the rounds on Facebook that the Ulster Gazette had not covered the 40th anniversary of the murder of Sir Norman Stronge and his son, James, in last week's edition of the Gazette. In actual fact, we had two stories on Sir Norman, one of which appeared online last Thursday. We also have coverage of the events surrounding the anniversary in this week's edition.

If there is anything you think should be covering or comments about anything that the Gazette covers please get in touch with me directly – I'm always happy to hear from our readers. You can email editor@ulstergazette.co.uk or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter. You can also call the office on 028 3752 2639.