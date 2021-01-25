Kilkeel home to the worst street in Northern Ireland - councillor rages at state of the roads in Mourne

A MOURNES councillor has blasted roads officials for "neglecting" a street in Kilkeel which he believes is "the worst in Northern Ireland".

Councillor Glyn Hanna has questioned whether the town has been deleted from the map of the Southern Division of DfI (Department for Infrasrtucture) Roads.

He has expressed his frustration at the state of the surface of Greencastle Street in the town.

Speaking to The Outlook, the DUP man said: "Has the DfI Roads Southern Division deleted Kilkeel from the South Down map? I am beginning to believe they have forgotten Kilkeel exists.

"Greencastle Street in Kilkeel is a total disgrace. I believe it is dangerous for pedestrians to walk across the road, because Greencastle street is so heavily patched, and the state of the road surface is so bad.

"Travelling round any other towns or villages in the DfI Southern Division, none have streets in as poor a state. I have been raising this with DfI for years and all I get is: 'It is on the list to be resurfaced'.

"Roads Service officers also said that the last time Greencastle Street was resurfaced, an experimental surface coating was used but it was not durable and failed to stand up to traffic using the street.

"I believe Kilkeel has the worst street in Northern Ireland and it is called Greencastle Street. I am seeking a meeting with senior Roads Service officers to get this street resurfaced urgently."

Councillor Hanna also vented his anger at the state of some of the housing estates in the town, singling out Binnian Avenue in particular.

He said: "I am also depressed at the state of housing estates in Kilkeel.

"I believe Kilkeel housing estates have some of the poorest road surfaces in Northern Ireland. One housing estate that jumps to mind is Binnian Avenue just off the Carginagh Road.

"This estate is so bad, and after speaking to the roads engineer, he did fill the holes in Binnian Avenue after he inspected the estate, and he agreed the road surface was dreadful.

"Residents were complaining to me that a child could not ride a bike safely on this road. A rough track up Binnian mountain would be better. The roads service has assured me when money comes available Binnian Avenue will be resurfaced.

"I am losing confidence in the Southern Roads Division. I will be looking answers as to why Kilkeel is being neglected."