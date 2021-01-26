Drop in the number of claimants in Newry and Mourne

201 new homes set for Roe Wood
THERE has been a fall in the number of claimants in Newry and Mourne Council area.
Figures released last week show that in December the number of claimants had fallen by 85 on the previous month, November, to a new total of 3,325.
Of those claimants, 2,075 were males and 1,250 females.
Year on year, the number of claimants has risen by 1,910.
In Newry, Mourne and Down, the total number of claimants in December stood at 5,580. This represents an increase of 3,105 over the past twelve months.
Locally, wards of Clonallan and Daisy Hill recorded the highest number of claimants, 165.
The lowest was Binnian at 65.
n December 2020, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 58,400 (6.3% of the workforce), which is a decrease of 1.3% from the previous month’s revised figure and 9.1% below the recent peak in May. The claimant count is currently at levels previously seen in 2012 and 2013.
The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in November 2020 was 740,800, a marginal increase of less than 0.1% over the month and a decrease of 1.1% over the year. The flash estimate for December shows an increase of 0.2% on November’s figure to 742,200.
Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,781 in November 2020, an increase of 0.4% over the month and 5.6% from the same time last year. The flash estimate for December shows an increase of 0.7% from November’s figure.
During 2020, 11,000 collective redundancies were proposed and 4,700 were confirmed to have taken place; the highest in the last ten years.
Local Ward Claimant figures in December were as follows:
Annalong 100
Ballybot 105
Bessbrook 115
Binnian 65
Burren &
Kilbroney 105
Camlough 125
Clonallan 165
Creggan 105
Crossmaglen 120
Daisy Hill 165
Derryleckagh 105
Derrymore 120
Donaghmore 85
Drumalane 120
Drumgullion 125
Fathom 105
Forkhill 145
Kilkeel Central 140
Kilkeel South 95
Lisnacree 75
Mayobridge 115
Newtownhamilton 105
Rostrevor 90
Seaview 90
Silverbridge 130
Spelega 105
St Marys 100
St Patricks 145
Tullyhappy 70
Windsor Hill 90