Drop in the number of claimants in Newry and Mourne

THERE has been a fall in the number of claimants in Newry and Mourne Council area.

Figures released last week show that in December the number of claimants had fallen by 85 on the previous month, November, to a new total of 3,325.

Of those claimants, 2,075 were males and 1,250 females.

Year on year, the number of claimants has risen by 1,910.

In Newry, Mourne and Down, the total number of claimants in December stood at 5,580. This represents an increase of 3,105 over the past twelve months.

Locally, wards of Clonallan and Daisy Hill recorded the highest number of claimants, 165.

The lowest was Binnian at 65.

n December 2020, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 58,400 (6.3% of the workforce), which is a decrease of 1.3% from the previous month’s revised figure and 9.1% below the recent peak in May. The claimant count is currently at levels previously seen in 2012 and 2013.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in November 2020 was 740,800, a marginal increase of less than 0.1% over the month and a decrease of 1.1% over the year. The flash estimate for December shows an increase of 0.2% on November’s figure to 742,200.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,781 in November 2020, an increase of 0.4% over the month and 5.6% from the same time last year. The flash estimate for December shows an increase of 0.7% from November’s figure.

During 2020, 11,000 collective redundancies were proposed and 4,700 were confirmed to have taken place; the highest in the last ten years.

Local Ward Claimant figures in December were as follows:

Annalong 100

Ballybot 105

Bessbrook 115

Binnian 65

Burren &

Kilbroney 105

Camlough 125

Clonallan 165

Creggan 105

Crossmaglen 120

Daisy Hill 165

Derryleckagh 105

Derrymore 120

Donaghmore 85

Drumalane 120

Drumgullion 125

Fathom 105

Forkhill 145

Kilkeel Central 140

Kilkeel South 95

Lisnacree 75

Mayobridge 115

Newtownhamilton 105

Rostrevor 90

Seaview 90

Silverbridge 130

Spelega 105

St Marys 100

St Patricks 145

Tullyhappy 70

Windsor Hill 90