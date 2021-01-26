Step towards career in health and social care with MEA's new Employment Academy

If you have ever considered a career in Health and Social Care but aren’t sure where to start, then Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s (MEABC) Employment Academy offers the perfect key to your future success.

Working in partnership with employability and training specialists, People 1st, Council would like to hear from people living in the Mid and East Antrim Borough to take part in this exciting opportunity.

Over the one-week Employment Academy, participants will gain valuable employability skills to support their application for live vacancies.

Those who gain employment will then have the opportunity to complete a QCF Level 2 qualification in Health and Social Care.

The initiative is open to anyone living in the Council area who is currently out of work or working less than 16 hours a week.

Preference will be given to those who are economically inactive or long-term unemployed.

Experience of caring in a paid or voluntary role, including looking after family or friends, is desirable, but not essential as the posts are designed for those entering the Health and Social Care sector. Previous participant, Anthony, said the Employment Academy had boosted his confidence and network, giving him the skills to take up a role caring for the elderly.

“I find that since I've worked with my current employer, I have gained more confidence and I'm confident in what I'm doing”, Anthony continued. “It was difficult working during the Covid outbreak as I am new to this sector and was not expecting to start work during a global pandemic, although I got through it and I'm all the more educated for the situation.”

The MEABC Employment Academy offers a range of benefits including guaranteed interviews with local employers, as well access to personal development and training.

The next intake will commence on 1 February 2021. To apply, please email your contact details to academy@people-1st.co.uk and a job mentor will be in touch to discuss the next steps to get started on your journey into employment.