Two dogs dead following suspected animal poisoning in Moneymore

BY RODERICK McMURRAY

DOG owners have been urged to be extra vigilant walking their pets in the Drummeen Road area of Moneymore after two dogs were left dead following an incident of suspected animal poisoning.

Police were alerted to the distressing episode on Sunday, 17th January.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 1.20pm, it was reported that an animal carcass had been stuffed with poison and left at the edge of the road. It is believed that two dogs have died.

“The matter has now been passed through to the local animal welfare officer, who will be carrying out an investigation.”

Approached by the Courier for a comment, Animal Welfare (Fermanagh and Omagh) said: “As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage.

“However, Animal Welfare would ask members of the public to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs in the area.”

The investigation comes after a post on the My Omagh Facebook page called for “Justice for Archie and Major”, two family pets who “suffered agonising deaths” after consuming strychnine while out for a walk with their Moneymore owners.

The highly toxic poison had been “scattered” along the Drummeen Road, off the Cookstown dual carriageway.

The post said: “Be careful when you are out walking with your pets.

“A Moneymore family lose two of their pets.

“Major, a nine-year-old Collie, and Archie, a one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, suffered agonising deaths after consuming strychnine at the weekend.

“The poison was scattered along the Drummeen Road, off the Cookstown dual carriageway, and the dogs are believed to have eaten it while out walking with their owners.

“Strychnine was also found on a bone found lying at the side of the country road.

“Animal Welfare are now investigating the incident after the distressed family called the PSNI.”