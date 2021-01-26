Council receives update on infrastructure projects

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council members have been updated on works in the area completed during 2019/20 and those being undertaken in 2020/21.

Speaking as he addressed council members by video link this evening, Divisional Roads Manager, Mr Mark McPeak said: “Over the past year good progress has been made on a number of strategic roads infrastructure projects, in particular the A1 Junctions Phase 2 road improvement scheme which includes four new grade separated junctions at Listullycurran Road; Gowdystown Road; Skelton Road/Drumneath Road; and Waringsford Road.

"A Public Inquiry was held into the scheme in March 2020 and the Inspector’s report issued to the Department in October 2020. The Department is giving careful consideration to the findings of the report before publishing its response.

"Progression to construction remains subject to clearing statutory procedures, the approval of the business case and securing the necessary funding.”

In respect of the larger maintenance works completed in the area, Mr McPeak advised: “A number of significant resurfacing schemes have been completed including B3 Tassagh Road, Keady; A3 Dobbin Road, Broomhill; B25 Knockgorm Road, Banbridge; and B115 Battleford Road, Dungannon. In addition, roads carrying cross border traffic benefitted from EU Exit preparedness funding which saw 2.86 kilometres of resurfacing at Castleblaney Road and Madden Road.”

Mr McPeak also advised that footway resurfacing was completed at 19 locations throughout the Council area and that a traffic calming scheme was also implemented at Ballyeden Meadows, Magheralin.

He continued: “Street lighting renewal schemes were completed at 16 locations throughout the Council area, including Lime Grove Lurgan; Iveagh Drive, Banbridge; and Lonsdale Road Armagh. A number of bridge strengthening works were also carried out including schemes at Seagoe Bridge, Sheetrm Road Bridge, and Cortynan Road Bridge. Bridge maintenance work was also carried out at another 18 locations throughout the Council area.”

Referring to all of the schemes outlined in the report, Mr McPeak stated: “These works completed to date and planned for the remainder of the financial year will provide significant benefits to both the local community and enhance provision for all those walking and cycling, as well as those using roads in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

“It has been an unprecedented year so far, caused by the impact of Covid-19. This resulted in our contractors being unable to work from mid-March until around mid-May 2020, which had a knock on impact on our work programmes. I am pleased to advise that our contractors recommenced working again in May to complete the schemes that were stopped before taking forward the 2020/21 works programmes.

“Divisional allocations were confirmed some time ago and I am pleased to note that Capital allocations are in line with last year although additional funding is being made available for walking and cycling and safer routes to schools and this will allow the introduction of part time 20mph speed limits at seven schools in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area. Resource allocations will allow the Department to maintain the road network in a similar way to last year. I am also pleased to report that the Minister has allocated sufficient funding to allow a full street lighting repair service for the entire year and this is to be welcomed.

“The overall 2020/21 structural maintenance capital budget is £75 million for Northern Ireland and of this, £12 million has been set aside for a roads recovery fund with £10 million targeted towards rural roads. For Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council this translates to approximately £1.5 million to be used to address areas of immediate need across the rural road network.

“We will continue to develop local transport and safety schemes and maintenance programmes to enhance safety, improve traffic flow and provide measures for pedestrians and cyclists. As the year progresses we will continue to bid for additional funding to maintain the integrity of the road network and additional schemes will be implemented if additional funding becomes available.

“I would encourage Councillors to continue to contact the relevant teams in relation to operational matters and they will do their best to assist.”