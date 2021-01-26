This week's front & back pages

Tuesday 26 January 2021 18:45
Covid-19 - Tue 26th Jan Figures
Coleraine win can see them leapfrog Ballymena
Two uncapped players named in Ireland squad
Clarke wins in Hawaii
Mark Allen reveals COVID-19 battle - weeks after vile troll wished him dead
Circuit Ireland cancellation a 'no brainer'
Death takes place of Fr Michael Mullan
'We want to give a good account of ourselves' - Kearney
Athletes back on track for the 10,000m Championships
Cushendall Ruari Ogs defeat Ballycastle to win Feis Cup
The scene at Tim Horton's on Monday morning, the company's first day of trading. Pic: Ciaran Clancy.
