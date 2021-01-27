Newry man for trial on charge of rape

By Donal McMahon

A 35-year-old Newry man has been sent for trial on charges of rape.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with sexual assault of the same female on January 28, 2018.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

The district judge said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

None of the details were opened during the court hearing.

The accused was released on bail with no conditions, to appear at Newry crown court on March 2, for a trial date to be arranged.