Over 43,000 applications for pre-schools and primary schools as deadline looms

THE deadline for applying for a place for pre-school or primary school in September 2021 is approaching with over 43,000 applications already made, the Education Authority (EA) has revealed.

This represents over 90 per cent of the projected number of children who are eligible for a place this September and the EA are making a final push to reach the small number of families who may not have applied for a place.

The deadline for applications is this Friday, 29 January at 12 noon and applications can be made online via this link: https://pupilservices.eani.org.uk/CitizenPortal_LIVE/en

The Education Authority has embarked on a range of communication methods to publicise pre-school and primary admissions, including engaging with community groups in order to reach people who may not have access to social media or other forms of communication, but Covid-19 restrictions has meant that it has been more difficult than in previous years.

“We are delighted that so many families have already applied for a place in pre-school, nursery or primary one for September 2021. However, we want to make sure that that all families of children eligible to apply for a place are aware of the deadline. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions places such as community centres have been closed, so some people may not be having the same interactions as they had before,” Maxine Harris, Project Lead, Digital Admissions at the EA explained.

“We want to highlight the deadline of the online admissions process to those small number of families who may not be aware of the process. So, if you know of any family who may not have applied for a place could you please let them know. We also want to make people aware that we are here to help and support them through the process through our email and telephone helpdesks,” Maxine stated.

You can contact the EA through their admissions helpdesk number or via their helpdesk emails.

Admissions Helpdesk 028 9598 5595

Email: preschooladmissions@eani.org.uk or primaryadmissions@eani.org.uk