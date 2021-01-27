Death of Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years.

Covid-19 - Thu 28th Jan Figures
Rev Fr Joe McKeever
Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years, died on Saturday in Craigavon Area Hospital from Covid 19.
A native of Portadown, Fr McKeever was a late vocation having taught in Drumcree High School for a number of years.
He was educated at St Patrick’s College in Armagh and went on to study at Maynooth obtaining a Bachelor of Divinity and Theology/Spirituality.
He served as curate in the Parishes of Dundalk; Dungannon and Upper Creggan before being apopinted Parish Priest of the latter in 2006.