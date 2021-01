The shooting dead of a man by the Army in Pomeroy in August 1974 was unjustified, a Coroner has ruled.

Paddy McElhone, 24, a farmer, was shot in the back near his home in Limehill, Pomeroy.

An inquest heard the shot was fired by a soldier from the First Battalion, Royal Regiment of Wales.

Judge Siobhan Keegan said Mr McElhone was an "innocent man shot in cold blood without warning when he was no threat to anyone".