Vaccination slots open for 65-69 year olds

PEOPLE aged 65-69 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of NI’s seven regional vaccination centres.

The online booking is available at covid-19.hscni.net

The Department of Health this week announced a twin track approach to accelerating NI’s vaccination programme - ensuring more people can take up the offer of vaccination and help protect themselves against Covid-19.

GPs will be focusing on the 70 plus age group, while the seven regional vaccination centres will in parallel be offering offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.