Burglary trial 14 years after Kilkeel incident

By Donal McMahon

A DUBLIN man charged with burglary of a Kilkeel home has been send for trial in Newry after 14 years.

David Monaghan (34) of Oak Lawn is further charged with intent to commit grievous bodily injury, aggravated burglary, common assault and criminal damage on December 18, 2007.

The case involved trespass on to a property on Newry Street when a male resident was assaulted.

It is alleged that the accused had a weapon, namely cable ties with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A Range Rover vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

No further details were opened in court.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

The district judge said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

None of the details were opened during the court hearing.

The accused was released on bail with no conditions, to appear at Newry crown court on March 2, for a trial date to be arranged.