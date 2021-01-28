Cadet 'scrubs up well!'

Cullybackey Army Cadet Taylor Ashe “scrubbed up well” for her volunteering section of her Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Taylor who is completing her Bronze Certificate and starting her Silver Award, through 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadets Force (ACF) decided that as part of her volunteering section of the award she would help contribute to the shortages of PPE to frontline workers.

After approaching their local Care Home - Rose Court in - Ballymena and getting approval, she and mum Karen dusted off the sewing machine, downloaded a few patterns, and set about making scrubs for the staff at the home.

Taylor said: “In my volunteering I wanted to do something of real benefit to the community and to give back to the dedicated staff who have worked so hard during the pandemic.”

On completion Taylor donated three bags of scrubs including laundry bags to the care staff.

Residential Home Manager Ashley Currie said: “Thank you so much for such a kind gesture and these will be greatly appreciated by the staff .”

While the Army Cadet Force is currently “stood down” and other training cannot take place at present, this is not stopping Taylor who is hoping to continue onto her Silver Duke of Award and is embarking on her John Muir Environmental Award also provided by the ACF .

A spokesperson said: “As we move through 2021, we hope that we no longer require scrubs within our hospitals and homes and the Army Cadets will be free to return to Face to Face training. If you would like to join us and you are between the ages of 12 and 18 years old register on www.armycadets.com”