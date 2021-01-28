Newry man faces historical abuse trial

By Donal McMahon

A 64-year-old Newry man has been sent for trial on a litany of historical sexual abuse charges of a boy.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with 12 counts of indecent assault, three counts of buggery and two counts of gross indecent with a child on dates from October 1984 to October 1992.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

The district judge said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

None of the details were opened during the court hearing.

The accused was released on bail with no conditions, to appear at Newry crown court on March 2, for a trial date to be arranged.