Vaccination slots go online for 65-69-year-olds
People aged 65-69 from Newry, Mourne and Down can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of NI’s seven regional vaccination centres.
The online booking is available at covid-19.hscni.net
The Department of Health this week announced a twin track approach to accelerating NI’s vaccination programme - ensuring more people can take up the offer of vaccination and help protect themselves against Covid-19.
GPs will be focusing on the 70 plus age group, while the seven regional vaccination centres will in parallel be offering offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.