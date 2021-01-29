Another fire at Steeple complex

EIGHTEEN months after the historic Steeple House was almost razed to the ground by an arson attack, another building was set alight in the complex at the weekend.

Appealing for information, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “This morning at around 1am, a building situated within the old Council Buildings off Steeple Road, Antrim was set on fire.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and Fire Service extinguished the fire quickly.

“We are treating this as a deliberate ignition by young persons spotted in the grounds around the time the fire broke out.

“Please think about the consequences of what might seem like just a bit of fun. What if your friend was trapped inside or a house close by caught fire?

“We are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch quoting serial 80 - 23/01/21”.

On July 2 2019, the former Antrim council offices - earmarked redevelopment for some time - for were set alight in the early hours and despite fire crews battling for hours, the building and everything in it was destroyed.