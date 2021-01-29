Did Randox man catch COVID from Boris - or vice-versa?

AS news of the break-neck speed of innovation at Randox spread back in March, the company were invited to attend a top level meeting at Downing Street.

Senior manager Mark Campbell attended the talks, which were chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Health secretary Matt Hancock was also in attendance, along with other industry leaders.

After a series of meetings Mr Campbell reported back to Randox top brass - only to learn that the PM and his senior Minister had contracted the virus.

A short while later the local man was also feeling symptoms. Soon other people in Randox - including Managing Director Peter Fitzgerald - were too.

“Peter organised tests and I was positive, and I was probably the cause of a number of cases within Randox.

“I remember I said to my wife that I hoped I had it. The symptoms were relatively mild and I had it over and done with.

“I suppose we’ll never know if Boris gave it to me or I gave it to him!”

Dr Fitzgerald’s symptoms were slightly more serious.

“I had two or three days of just lying in bed, which is so unlike me,” he said.

“I was listless and I didn’t want to work. I had a fever too and a bit of a headache.

“The good Lord was telling me something. It banished the idea that the whole thing was over-hyped.”