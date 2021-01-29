Plans for 2021 events hang in the balance as reps consider options

A NUMBER of major events in 2021 are now set to be delivered virtually, on a much smaller scale or scrapped altogether because of the the COVID-19 crisis.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, while keen to support the tourism and hospitality sectors, says that economic recovery however must be balanced with the likelihood of further restrictions and a cautious approach to large scale gatherings of people, ‘at least within the period until the end of June 2021’.

A report due before the full monthly meeting said: “The implementation of the normal calendar of events in 2021 is therefore uncertain and a number of options are outlined for members’ consideration.

It says that the key factors which have informed the options include consumer confidence, content, supply, additional costs and financial loss, adding: “There is the potential for significant financial resource to be spent on the delivery of events which will continue to carry a risk of cancellation or postponement.

Both Antrim Live and Garden Show Ireland, for example, rely on income generation to reduce the cost to the council.

The report said: “Whilst virtual content is proposed as the preferred option for the delivery of some events, this is due to the uncertainty regarding any future restrictions.

However, it may be possible to pre-plan small-scale entertainment such as busking and street theatre for some events in tandem with the virtual offer, which can be activated quickly if circumstances permit.”

Council is currently preparing tenders for entertainment, stewarding, infrastructure, first aid, traffic management, personal protective equipment and catering.

Council is planning to include Northern Ireland Centenary commemorations within a number of existing events and the lighting of two beacons in early May is to be delivered virtually.

The Darkness into Light event on May 8 is expected to take place virtually but may also be delivered, depending on local restrictions, at £2000.

The Ballyclare May Fair is slated for virtual content with small scale entertainment if restrictions permit, with inclusion of Centenary branding, with a budget of £25,000.

Antrim Live could be held at the end of May at a cost of £15,000 with Centenary branding.

Summer Sunday Music from May through to August at Castle Gardens and the loughshore at Jordanstown is unlikely to start before June, with dates to be confirmed and a budget of £9000 to include Centenary branding.

In terms of the major Garden Show Ireland event in the Castle Gardens, a proposal has been received to run a smaller scale event, with Centenary branding, with a report to follow next month and a budget of £35,000.

Party in the Park, also in Castle Gardens in August, could be delivered in its traditional format or rescheduled if restrictions are still in place, with a budget of £20,000 and again to include Centenary branding

The £31,000 Shoreline festival in Jordanstown could be combined with another event and local traders are also set to be consulted.

September is set to see One Giant Evening and One Giant Picnic, at £25,000 each, and the Spinning Yarns festival, at £10,000 with a proposal to combine this with the One Giant Weekend.

There are two Halloween events proposed at V36 at the Valley (£20,000) and The Junction (£18,000) to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, small scale events could also be delivered for the town centres of Glengormley, Crumlin and Randalstown with an indicative budget of £45,000 to be included, in May and June.

In addition to council led events, there are a number of other events typically be financially supported by the council on an annual basis.

The report said that whilst clarity has been sought from event promoters, ‘the picture remains uncertain at this time’.

Balmoral Show has announced that the event will take place on 22-25 September 2021.

In 2019 the Council hosted a trade stand to showcase local food businesses as part of the Food NI marquee.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has not yet opened for trade stand registrations but the cost for the council to participate with Food NI in 2019 was £5,500.

Further provision of £1,500 has been made in the 2021/22 budget for the stand to cover associated costs such as branding, electrics and set-up, should the council participate in 2021.

An application to secure the necessary Central Government funding to support a bid for Northern Ireland to host the 2021 UK round of the World Rally Championship has been unsuccessful.

The report said that t he main issue is the ongoing risk posed by COVID-19.

The report said: “Whilst the Rally represented a positive opportunity to profile the region globally it is felt that COVID-19 could diminish the substantial economic benefits which the Rally generates for its host regions.

“Therefore, it was determined that the event did not represent best value for public money at this time.”

The possibility of a 2022 round in Northern Ireland is currently being explored by the event promoters.

Promoters of the ISPS Handa World Golf Invitational 2021 - part of which is usually played at Massereeene Golf Club - are making plans for the event to be delivered from July 29 to August 1 and a separate report has been prepared to cover the detail of the promoters request for assistance.

The Easter Stages Rally 2021 has been cancelled as of 20 January.

It is intended that the event will be rescheduled to 15 and 16 April 2022.

In terms of other events, council officers are liaising with the event promoters for The Irish Game Fair, Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally and Statscup Supercup NI to determine their plans for 2021.

It has been recommended that the proposed events plan be implemented and be kept under review with regular updates.