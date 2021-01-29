Transfer pupils can not visit Parkhall - so College brings the school to them

THE cameras have been rolling at Parkhall Integrated College as they make preparations for a ‘very different transfer evening experience for all’.

COVID-19 has touched all aspects of life since march, and local schools are no exception.

Traditionally this time of year is an exciting one for P7 pupils as they avail of the opportunity to visit the ‘big schools’ they hoped to attend in September.

Alas that will not be possible thanks to the ongoing restrictions.

But the team at Parkhall were undeterred. If they could not bring the pupils to the school, they would bring the school to them!

“As the COVID pandemic has meant we all have to change our ways of doing things, the management team and staff at Parkhall Integrated College have also had to completely change their plans from their extremely popular and traditional transfer evening tour of the school,” said a spokesperson.

“With the obvious restrictions in place the College were disappointed not to be able to invite the masses in to see the College in all its sparkle and glory, displaying their state-of-the-art facilities and meeting the current pupils and staff.”

The College have decided to bring the school to life by the way of a virtual Open Day which will be posted online across a range of social media platforms in the near future.

Using a local media company to help capture socially distant aspects of school life, the theme of journey and student pathways detailed many of the significant stages of a pupil’s life in the college and beyond.

Principal George Beattie commented on the project’s conception and planning stating that necessity had been the mother of invention.

“Unfortunately this year we will not be able to enjoy the annual buzz and excitement of welcoming pupils from within the Borough of Antrim to come and visit the school,” said Mr Beattie.

“We are determined that to offer the current P6 and P7 pupils some insight into our school and so we will launch our Virtual Open Day in the next few weeks.

“This video will signpost parents to other key pieces of information about our school, including our 360 degree tour of our school and the opportunity to be introduced to our key pastoral staff.”

Filming has been underway this week in what was very much a ‘team effort’ at Parkhall.

“The college would like to take this opportunity to thank all the students and staff who gave up their time and considerable efforts in putting this short film together,” said Mr Beattie.

“I hope it allows all stakeholders in the community to see what our school has to offer.

“Please follow our social media platforms and website for the release date!