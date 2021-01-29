BANK of Ireland has declined to confirm reports it is set to close some of its 28 branches in Northern Ireland.

BANK of Ireland - which has outlets in Dungannon, Cookstown and Omagh - has declined to confirm reports it is set to close some of its 28 branches in Northern Ireland.
The lender is preparing to scale back operations north of the border, according to The Irish Times.
The newspaper cited sources that said an ongoing strategic review of its Northern Ireland operation is nearing completion.
The bank employs around 600 people in Northern Ireland, with around 200,000 customers.
Group chief executive Francesca McDonagh said in the summer that “all options” were on the table for its retail operation in Northern Ireland.

