INTEGRATED College Dungannon (ICD) celebrate 25 years

INTEGRATED College Dungannon (ICD) celebrated 25 years of student success and promotion of integrated education recently and received many well wishes from the local, national and international community; some of which have been shared on the College’s social media platforms.
Many of the College’s celebratory events were changed or cancelled in response to the current health crisis; however, the College made the best of difficult circumstances, reflecting on the beginnings of second level integrated education in this geographical area and the College’s successes.