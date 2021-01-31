Chivers condemns sectarian graffiti

SINN Féin councillor Brenda Chivers has condemned sectarian graffiti which was daubed on the walls of St Mary’s Chapel, Limavady.

"This was a shameful attack which I condemn outright," said the councillor.

"This graffiti is utterly disgraceful and offensive.

"I have spoken to the Monsignor and offered my support to him and the parishioners.

"There is no place for such mindless sectarian vandalism need to stop immediately and anyone with information should bring it forward to the police," she added.