£446,000 for new 'realm scheme' at Lower Mill Street

A significant improvement scheme for Lower Mill Street in Ballymena town centre is to get underway this week.

The Department for Communities is providing £360,000 of the £446,000 scheme, with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council contributing £86,000.

The investment will greatly enhance the appearance of Lower Mill Street with new lighting, bins, street furniture and granite paving to complement the high quality public realm work already completed on other nearby streets. The work is being carried out by the Department for Infrastructure and the public will be able to access the street and premises at all times while the work is being completed.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey commented: “Since 2014, my Department has invested approximately £4.2million in Ballymena’s public realm. This latest scheme at Lower Mill Street will further improve the overall quality and appearance of the town centre.

“The work will support businesses in the area and benefit the visitors and commuters who use Lower Mill Street as the main pedestrian route from the train and bus stations into the town.

“Particular thanks must go to the traders on the street for their support and engagement in the scheme. We all recognise the difficult time our town centre businesses have been experiencing recently. I look forward to seeing the work on Lower Mill Street completing in the Spring and seeing the street full of shoppers again, when it is safe to do so.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said: “The completion of this work will be another significant step to creating a town centre which is welcoming and attractive to shoppers and visitors.

“As a Council we are proud to support our local businesses who have experienced exceptional challenges throughout the Coronavirus crisis, and the Lower Mill Street project will enhance the retail offering we have in Ballymena.

“We are very grateful for the patience and understanding of our businesses and citizens throughout the period of the works, and will communicate any key information as the project progresses.”