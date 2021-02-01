Library will be shut until summer

Ballymena Central library will close temporarily at 4:00pm on Saturday 6 February for essential maintenance and the library will remain closed until the summer.

During this period, a Book and Collect service will operate from Libraries NI Regional Administration Centre 25-31 Demesne Avenue, Ballymena, BT43 7BG. t: 028 2563 3950.

This service will operate Monday to Saturday, from 10.00am – 1.00pm and 2.00pm – 4.00pm each day during the closure.

To support this service, we will also be offering additional opening hours in local libraries during this period for book returns and Book and Collect and they are as follows:

Monday Broughshane 10:00am – 1:00pm 2:00pm – 4:00pm t: 028 268 61613

Wednesday Kells and Connor 10:00am – 1:00pm 2:00pm – 4:00pm t: 028 258 90019

Friday Portglenone 10:00am – 1:00pm 2:00pm – 4:00pm t:028 2582 2228

During the closure, items can be renewed online with your library membership card and PIN and please remember that members can borrow items from and return to any public library across Northern Ireland. For details of all libraries and opening hours, visit the Libraries NI website. eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers can also be borrowed as normal through our online library.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure and please keep monitoring social media and the website for further updates.