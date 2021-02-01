Armagh's Topshop set to close after brand is purchased by ASOS

THE Armagh branch of fashion retailer Topshop is to close after the brand was bought by ASOS.

The online giant has also bought the Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from failed retail group Arcadia in a deal worth £295m.

ASOS is paying £265m for the brands and a further £30m for the stock - but it is not taking on the stores, meaning they are set to close.

There is no news yet on the city's branch of Dorothy Perkins, which is also owned by Arcadia. Another online retailer, Boohoo, is in talks to by that brand, along with Burton and Wallis.

There are also Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins and Burton outlets at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

Asos chief executive Nick Beighton said: "The acquisition of these iconic British brands is a hugely exciting moment for Asos and our customers and will help accelerate our multi-brand platform strategy.

"We have been central to driving their recent growth online and, under our ownership, we will develop them further, using our design, marketing, technology and logistics expertise, and working closely with key strategic retail partners in the UK and around the world."

Mr Beighton told journalists on a conference call that acquiring the brands would accelerate Asos's mission to become "the number one destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings throughout the world".

"This deal makes perfect sense for us on every level," he added.

It is thought that the deal puts 2,500 jobs at risk.