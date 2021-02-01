Newtownhamilton road closure set to cause disruption

A £230,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme in Dungormley Estate, Newtownhamilton will commence on Monday 15 February 2021.

The improvement work will extend the full length of Dungormley Estate from its junction with Armagh Road to Castleblaney Street. The scheme includes resurfacing of the carriageway and upgrading of road drainage.

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a daily weekday road closure (Monday – Friday) between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm from Monday 15 February until Friday 26 March 2021. During these times a diversion will be in place with traffic being diverted via Armagh Street and Castleblaney Street.

The road will be open to traffic in the evenings, during weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the road closure.

Completion of the work by 26 March is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com