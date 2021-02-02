BREAKING: Championship and PIL seasons cancelled

BOWING to the inevitable.

That was the scenario facing football clubs in the leagues below the Danske Bank Premiership this season.

Unable to start because of strict protocols introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the end came this week when clubs and the football authorities agreed not to proceed.

In a statement released on Monday, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Football League confirmed what many of us had suspected - that there would be no Championship or Premier Intermediate League.

"Following meetings of the League Management Committees of both the Championship and Premier Intermediate League on Monday evening, club representatives across both leagues voted to request the Board of the NIFL consider cancellation of the proposed league season," explained the spokesperson.

"The league votes have been considered by the NIFL Board who have approved the request of the clubs.

"Regrettably, the NI Football League can therefore confirm that the 2020/21 NIFL Championship and NIFL Premier Intermediate League seasons have been officially cancelled.

"In addition, the request from clubs to develop an alternative cup competition for Championship and Premier Intermediate League Cup clubs remains under consideration.

"Any such competition would be played in the event that restrictions allow for a safe return to football during the remainder of the 2020/21 season," the spokesperson added.

More on this story as it develops...