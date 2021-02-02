Economy Minister to address concerns over UU campus switch

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds today said she would ask Ulster University (UU) to address concerns that relocating undergraduate courses to Londonderry will impact its campus at Coleraine.

She was speaking after UU announced it intends to switch its School of Health Sciences from its Jordanstown Campus to Magee from September 2022.

The Minister said: “Clearly this is a good day for Magee and is another step forward for the university in the North West.

“I do, however, understand the concern that this announcement has prompted. Many in the Coleraine area, who had expected these courses to be moved to their local campus, will now be left disappointed.

“Ulster University has stated its desire to be a multi-campus institution with a presence across Northern Ireland. Therefore, it is important that the university now demonstrates that Coleraine maintains a central place in its plans by moving some additional courses there.

“I was disappointed that I learned about this announcement only late yesterday afternoon. While I understand that our universities are autonomous institutions, I would have, nonetheless, welcomed an earlier discussion.

“I will meet with Vice Chancellor Paul Bartholomew shortly and I will be pressing him on his plans for balance across all of the university’s campuses," added the Minister.