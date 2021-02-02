University courses transferred to Londonderry

Ulster University has chosen Londonderry's Magee campus over Coleraine for the location of undergraduate health science courses.

In an email delivered to staff on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Paul Bartholomew said the decision reflects “benefits and opportunities presented by the co-location of the School of Medicine, Paramedic Practice and the award-winning School of Nursing.”

In 2018 university management performed a U-turn having previously chosen Coleraine for courses like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, radiography, radiotherapy, speech therapy and podiatry.

The matter was then the subject of a consultation exercise conducted last year.

In his email Prof Bartholomew said post grad courses would be transferred to Belfast.

He concluded: “We value the input of the healthcare stakeholders, partners, students and colleagues who contributed to the public consultation carried out and look forward to working with them as we prepare for the first cohort of students in September 2022.”